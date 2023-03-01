IronPigs to offer 'The Mandalorian' jerseys as part of 'Star Wars Night' ticket package

Just as the third season premiere of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" hits Disney+ on Wednesday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced a new promotion that's out of this galaxy.

The Phillies' AAA minor league club will host its "Stars Wars Night" on May 12 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. For $100, fans can get a field-level ticket to the game as well as a "Mando" jersey that proudly features the instantly iconic Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda:

A link to buy tickets can be found here with fans able to order jersey-ticket combos ranging from size small to 3XL.

Non-jersey tickets start as low as $9 for the game.

Sports teams tend to host "Stars Wars" events around that time of the year given that May 4 is "Star Wars Day" (May the Fourth Be With You).

I've yet to go to an IronPigs game in my life. It feels overdue. I received their scrapple-themed hat as a birthday gift last year, so maybe it's time to head out there and get a new jersey that I can wear to every outdoor concert I attend this summer.

This is the way.

