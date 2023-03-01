More Sports:

March 01, 2023

IronPigs to offer 'The Mandalorian' jerseys as part of 'Star Wars Night' ticket package

Did you ever want a "Star Wars" themed minor league baseball jersey? The Phillies' AAA team in Lehigh Valley has you covered.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
This is the way.

Just as the third season premiere of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" hits Disney+ on Wednesday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced a new promotion that's out of this galaxy. 

The Phillies' AAA minor league club will host its "Stars Wars Night" on May 12 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. For $100, fans can get a field-level ticket to the game as well as a "Mando" jersey that proudly features the instantly iconic Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda:

A link to buy tickets can be found here with fans able to order jersey-ticket combos ranging from size small to 3XL. 

Non-jersey tickets start as low as $9 for the game. 

Sports teams tend to host "Stars Wars" events around that time of the year given that May 4 is "Star Wars Day" (May the Fourth Be With You). 

I've yet to go to an IronPigs game in my life. It feels overdue. I received their scrapple-themed hat as a birthday gift last year, so maybe it's time to head out there and get a new jersey that I can wear to every outdoor concert I attend this summer. 

This is the way.

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

