March 23, 2023

Rhys Hoskins injures knee, leaving Spring Training game on cart

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins went down in Spring Training with a non-contract left knee injury. He was carted off the field afterwards.

By Shamus Clancy
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Spring-Training Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins during 2023 Spring Training.

This is the exact type of news Phillies fans don't want to hear right now. During the team's Thursday Spring Training matchup with the Tigers, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went down with a non-contact left knee injury. 

Here's video of the injury occurring. It's brutal. 

A cart came to take him off the field after.

While it's too early to know the total extent of this injury, I can only assume that the Phillies will be without Hoskins when their season begins next Thursday against the Rangers in Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shamus Clancy
