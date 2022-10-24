More Sports:

Watch: Scott Franzke makes the 'Bedlam at the Bank' call on Bryce Harper's NLCS-clinching homer

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-NLCS-Game-5-Homer-Phillies.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper looks toward the Phillies' dugout and begins celebrating after he hit the go-ahead two-run homer to give the Phillies the lead late in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Padres.

Bryce Harper made one of the most important swings in Phillies history, and no matter where you saw it, no matter how, the sounds that followed all rose to the occasion. 

On the FS1 national broadcast, Joe Davis exclaimed "HARPER! THE SWING OF HIS LIFE!" as the ball fell over the fence in. left-center, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd? That was probably the loudest the place has ever been, since that last pitch in 2008 at least. 

Now, the day after the Phillies won the NL Pennant to go to the World Series, the live look from the booth of radio man Scott Franzke's call via his colleague Gregg Murphy:

"Bedlam at the Bank!"

Absolute masterful call while Larry Andersen echoes the sentiments of every Phillies fan across the world. 

And surely audio that will be played back for years to come as one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

One more: Franzke's call of the final out via Nick Piccone:

The Phillies are on to the World Series for the first time since 2009, facing the AL champion Astros Friday night down in Houston for Game 1.

