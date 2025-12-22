Phillies sign right-handed reliever Zach Pop to 2026 contract

The Phillies added one more bullpen arm on Monday, signing right-hander Zach Pop to a contract for 2026.

Pop appeared in four games for the Mariners last season and one for the Mets in a stretch from mid-June to early July, and to put it bluntly, the numbers weren't great.

Pop had a 14.85 ERA, a 2.55 WHIP, and a 4.1 strikeouts per nine innings rate through his five total appearances.

He turned in a solid year in 2022 with the Marlins and then the Blue Jays, posting a 2.77 ERA and a 4-0 record across 35 relief appearances, but that kind of success has since escaped the 29-year-old.

Pop has no minor-league options left.

