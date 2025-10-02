More Sports:

October 02, 2025

Phillies will face Dodgers in the NLDS

The Phillies have their NLDS opponent after Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers closed out the Reds in the Wild Card. Game 1 is Saturday in South Philly.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_27222968.jpg Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers put away the Reds on Wednesday night in the NL Wild Card to move on to the Phillies and the NLDS.

It will be Phillies-Dodgers in the NLDS.

Los Angeles put away the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4, on Wednesday night to take their NL Wild Card Series in a 2-0 sweep. They'll be on their way to Philadelphia. 

Game 1 is Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, with either a 6:08 p.m. ET or 6:38 p.m. ET first pitch, pending the outcome of the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series over in the AL. 

Star left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is set to take the mound for the Phillies. Two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani, since he didn't pitch in the Wild Card round, is likely to get his turn for the Dodgers in Game 1 now instead. 

The Phillies won the regular season series over the Dodgers, 4-2, which earned them the postseason tiebreaker for the No. 2 seed and the right to a bye into the NLDS had their 96-66 record not proved enough. 

The latter part of that series also included the Phillies clinching their NL East title and taking two of three games over in LA the last time the two clubs met midway through September. 

None of that is to say that the Phillies have an outright advantage, though. 

The Dodgers are coming in with a ton of star power between Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the two-way, game-breaking force that is Ohtani, and all as the defending World Series champions.

That said, the Phillies are bringing their heavy hitters, too.

Phillies-Bryce-Harper-Game-162-Twins-MLB-2025.jpgEric Hartline/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper and the Phillies' journey to a World Series will have to go through the defending champion Dodgers.


Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, and Jesús Luzardo make up a lefty-heavy, though just as dominant starting rotation in the face of the club having lost longtime ace Zack Wheeler for the year due to a blood clot. 

At the plate, Trea Turner leads off as the NL batting champion, Kyle Schwarber waits in the wings as the MVP-caliber power hitter who is always ready to launch a ball into the seats, and then, as always, there's Bryce Harper, who lives to make the moment in October. 

A big-time best-of-five series is on deck, and for Philly fans, hopefully it's another Phils-Dodgers playoff matchup that will be looked back on fondly – up there with Matt Stairs ripping one into the night or Jimmy Rollins walking them off in the ninth.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Mookie Betts NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Postseason Yoshinobu Yamamoto Shohei Ohtani

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Giargiari 1

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Section of City Avenue to be reduced to one lane both ways for nearly two years

city avenue bridge

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Illness

Having multiple tattoos may help guard against most dangerous type of skin cancer, study finds

Melanoma Risk Tattoos

Arts & Culture

Academy of Natural Sciences reduces operating hours

Academy of Natural Sciences hours

Holiday

Mütter Museum's next Halloween party nods to unexplained medieval 'dancing plagues'

Dancing plague Mutter Museum

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved