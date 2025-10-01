More Sports:

October 01, 2025

The Phillies have two possible NLDS Game 1 start times

The Phillies will begin their postseason run at either 6:08 or 6:38 p.m. on Saturday depending on the outcome of the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is the Phillies' Game 1 starter for the NLDS.

The Phillies will begin their postseason run with a twilight sky over Citizens Bank Park, give or take a half hour.

The start times for Game 1 of the NLDS were released Wednesday morning. 

Saturday's first pitch for the Phils and their to-be-determined opponent will either be 6:08 p.m. or 6:38 p.m. pending the outcome of the Yankees-Red Sox AL Wild Card series, per MLB.com's Paul Casella.

Either way, the Phillies will have the nightcap and the Bank will no doubt be packed and ready to go. 

The Phillies will play the winner of the NL Wild Card between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. 

The Dodgers, who are hosting the best-of-three series as the NL West champions, took Game 1 on Tuesday night, 10-5. They'll clinch with a win Wednesday night to lock in a flight to South Philly.

Waiting for them, or the Reds, will be star left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who earned Saturday's Game 1 start well in advance of the postseason, and 45,000-plus roaring fans wanting to see another long Red October run.

