The Phillies have two possible NLDS Game 1 start times

October 01, 2025
The Phillies will begin their postseason run with a twilight sky over Citizens Bank Park, give or take a half hour.
The start times for Game 1 of the NLDS were released Wednesday morning.
Saturday's first pitch for the Phils and their to-be-determined opponent will either be 6:08 p.m. or 6:38 p.m. pending the outcome of the Yankees-Red Sox AL Wild Card series, per MLB.com's Paul Casella.
Game time announced for Game 1 of the NLDS:— Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) October 1, 2025
- IF YANKEES ADVANCE: Phillies will play at 6:38 p.m. on Saturday.
- IF RED SOX ADVANCE: Phillies will play at 6:08 p.m. on Saturday.
The Phillies will play the winner of the NL Wild Card between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.
The Dodgers, who are hosting the best-of-three series as the NL West champions, took Game 1 on Tuesday night, 10-5. They'll clinch with a win Wednesday night to lock in a flight to South Philly.
Waiting for them, or the Reds, will be star left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who earned Saturday's Game 1 start well in advance of the postseason, and 45,000-plus roaring fans wanting to see another long Red October run.
SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports