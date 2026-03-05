Neshaminy Creek Brewing will host a Phillies Opening Day watch party in Croydon

Phillies fans looking for a place to watch the team’s season opener can head to Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, which is hosting an Opening Day watch party on Thursday, March 26.

The Croydon brewery will open its taproom early at 2 p.m., giving fans time to grab a drink and settle in before the Phillies’ 4:15 p.m. first pitch. The game will be shown on big screens throughout the space.

The event will also feature the release of Seeing Red IPA, a limited beer brewed in collaboration with Philadelphia streetwear brand Cracked Bell. The 5.8% IPA gets its red color from German Red X malt and uses Columbus, Chinook and Simcoe hops.

The streetwear brand will also have a pop-up shop at the brewery during the event, selling Philadelphia-themed apparel and merchandise.

Food will be available from the El Sabor del Bajio food truck, and the brewery will also serve its regular lineup of craft beers along with game-day favorites like orange crushes.

Phillies Opening Day Watch Party

Thursday, March 26 starting at 2 p.m.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

909 Ray Ave.

Croydon, PA 19021

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

