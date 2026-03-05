More Events:

Neshaminy Creek Brewing will host a Phillies Opening Day watch party in Croydon

The brewery will open early for the March 26 game and debut a limited collaboration beer called 'Seeing Red.'

Phillies Opening Day
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon will host a Phillies Opening Day watch party on March 26, including the release of a limited collaboration beer with Philadelphia brand Cracked Bell.

The Croydon brewery will open its taproom early at 2 p.m., giving fans time to grab a drink and settle in before the Phillies’ 4:15 p.m. first pitch. The game will be shown on big screens throughout the space.

The event will also feature the release of Seeing Red IPA, a limited beer brewed in collaboration with Philadelphia streetwear brand Cracked Bell. The 5.8% IPA gets its red color from German Red X malt and uses Columbus, Chinook and Simcoe hops.

The streetwear brand will also have a pop-up shop at the brewery during the event, selling Philadelphia-themed apparel and merchandise.

Food will be available from the El Sabor del Bajio food truck, and the brewery will also serve its regular lineup of craft beers along with game-day favorites like orange crushes.

Phillies Opening Day Watch Party

Thursday, March 26 starting at 2 p.m.
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company
909 Ray Ave.
Croydon, PA 19021

Phillies Opening Day Breweries Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

