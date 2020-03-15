More Sports:

March 15, 2020

Phillies player rankings in MLB The Show 20

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
JT-Realmuto_031620_usat John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

We won't have baseball for a few months (at least), which makes MLB The Show 20 for PlayStation the closest thing we'll have for a while. 

The game drops Tuesday, but we were able to sneak a peak at the player ratings for the 2020 Philadelphia Phillies and, well, while the majority of them seem reasonable we do have a few questions.

Here's a look at the ratings for the current 40-man roster (which explains why there is no rating for Alec Bohm right now), and a few thoughts we have on the numbers below:

Bryce Harper, RF — 91

J.T. Realmuto, C — 90

I think Realmuto should be rated higher. He is tied for the best catcher (with Yasmani Grandal) at 90 overall.

Aaron Nola, SP — 86

Andrew McCutchen, LF — 83

Cutch, still rehabbing from his torn ACL in 2019, is the fourth best player on the Phillies? 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B — 80

David Robertson, RP — 80

Just how Robertson, who hasn't really pitched in over a year, is rated higher than Neris is beyond me.

Zack Wheeler, SP — 80

Jean Segura, SS — 79

Hector Neris, RP — 78

Seranthony Dominguez, RP — 77

Victor Arano, RP — 76

A lot of love for Arano, who has pitched just 74.2 innings in the majors. But when healthy, he's lethal with a 2.65 ERA.

Scott Kingery, SS — 76

Kingery has "A" potential, and he is listed as a shortstop — his ranking at third and second bases are likely lower.

Didi Gregorius, SS — 75

Deivy Grullon, C — 74

Grullon has had just nine major league at bats (with one hit) and will start the year in the minors. Lots of respect for the top catching prospect in the system here — he is ranked nine points higher than Andrew Knapp!

Robert Stock, RP — 74

Jake Arrieta, SP — 73

Boy, Arrieta has taken a nosedive.

Jay Bruce, OF — 73

Jose Alverez, RP — 71

Nick Williams, OF — 71

Seems pretty hard to accept that Williams is rated higher than both Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley.

Zach Eflin, SP — 70

Josh Harrison, IF — 70

Adam Morgan, RP — 70

Roman Quinn, OF — 70

Vince Velasquez, SP — 70

Adam Haseley, CF — 69

No respect for the Phillies outfielders beyond McCutchen and Harper. Looks like the Phils will be starting a 69-overall in center. Nice.

Kyle Garlick, OF — 68

Neil Walker, IF — 68

Cole Irvin, SP — 66

Nick Pivetta, SP — 66

Pivetta is four points behind Velasquez. Oof.

JoJo Romero, SP — 66

Logan Forsythe, IF — 65

Andrew Knapp, C — 65

Austin Davis, RP — 65

Adonis Medina, SP — 64

Medina's rating is one thing — he is an unproven prospect. But his potential is just a B. Not sure about that one...

Christopher Sanchez, SP — 64

Ranger Suarez, SP — 64

Mauricio Llovera, SP — 63

Francisco Liriano, RP — 61

Enyel De Los Santos, SP — 59

Deolis Guerra, SP — 55

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Video Games

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved