MLB power rankings roundup: Phillies slip after tough stretch

April is almost over, and the Phillies are approaching the end of the season's first full month already with some ecstatic highs and infuriating lows.

They took the series against the Cubs this past weekend in Chicago, but only after they opened it with a shutout loss, which was preceded by a sweep from the rival Mets over in Queens.

It's been bumpy, which has been seen clearly locally.

Here's the national view from the latest wave of power rankings...

A five-game losing streak that included a series sweep from the Mets was always going to cost the Phillies some points in the national view.

The recovery to end up taking two of three in the Cubs series did keep the Phillies above water, though, and the club, at least outwardly, isn't showing any concern.

Wrote Will Leitch:

It was a brutal week for the Phillies, though they finally ended their five-game losing streak with a win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Is anyone in Philadelphia worried? Not manager Rob Thomson. “I feel like everybody around us is panicking,” he said. “We’re still over .500. It’s the first time we’ve lost three in a row. We’re fine.” [MLB.com]

The Athletic: 9th

The Phillies' recent downswing saw them take a hit in The Athletic's rankings, too, though not as severe.

This time around, the outlet's baseball panel wanted to focus on a statistical superlative for each club, and for Tim Britton, Zack Wheeler's splitter stood out on the Phils.

Wrote Britton:

Wheeler developed his splitter in 2018, when he couldn’t put away hitters and his career felt on a sort of precipice. Although he’s used it inconsistently in the years since, basically shelving it in 2022 and 2023, it’s been a critical pitch for him early this season. Hitters are 1-for-21 in at-bats ending with the splitter, and it’s become his go-to putaway pitch. One of the best pitchers in baseball for a long time now, Wheeler knows his willingness to play around with his mix and his facility with learning new pitches are big reasons for his success. [The Athletic]

Bleacher Report: 10th

One of the major sources of the Phillies' struggles from the past week, and really ever since the start of the season, was the bullpen.

It's not good.

Matt Strahm and José Alvarado are the best relievers the Phillies can go to, but aside from them, a call to the pen has been a real dice roll so far.

They need help, and might already be looking.

Wrote Joel Reuter:

Another week, another ugly showing from a Phillies bullpen that ranks 29th in the majors with a 5.28 ERA and has seven blown saves in 15 chances. The club is reportedly already showing interest in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, and something will need to be done to shore up the relief corps. The pieces are there for this team to contend for a title if it can address that glaring hole. [B/R]

CBS Sports: 12th

At least (well, mostly) the Phillies don't have to worry about starting pitching.

Jesús Luzardo is looking like one of the biggest steals of the offseason right now.

Wrote Matt Snyder:

How about the start from Jesús Luzardo? He's been off-the-charts amazing. [CBS Sports]

FOX Sports: 9th

And the lefty was huge in getting the Phils back on track in Chicago over the weekend.

Wrote Rowan Kavner:

An L5, including a sweep in Queens, isn't what the Philly faithful want to see. But the Phillies bounced back over the weekend with an impressive series win at Wrigley, and Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 1.73 ERA) looks like one of the best offseason pitching acquisitions in the league. [FOX Sports]

At the very least, he's buying the Phils time while they try to get everything else to click.

