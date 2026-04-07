Phillies prospect watch: Checking in with Dante Nori, Aidan Miller, Gage Wood

Not long after the Phillies started the 2026 season, their affiliate minor league teams did the same.

Perhaps less so than prior seasons, there don't seem to be many prospects knocking on the door for a job in the majors. At least not yet.

The Phillies have some pretty talented and highly-touted young players, many of whom could get onto fans' radar soon. And with a team that is likely to be aggressive in competing for a World Series and perhaps wheeling and dealing at the trade deadline in July, some of the players below could be key in securing a missing piece to make a championship run.

Here's a look at where the Phils' top 15 prospects (via MLB.com) are beginning their seasons and an update on how they are currently performing:

1. Aidan Miller, SS, Lehigh Valley (Triple-A)

Anointed the top prospect in the farm system this offseason, the same back injury that dampened the end of the 21-year-old's minor league season last year seems to still be bothering him. Miller didn't get a single spring training at bat and has yet to play in 2026. A former first-round pick, Miller was expected by many to compete for a roster spot and challenge Alec Bohm. He'll need to be fully healthy and show he can stay on the field before that becomes a possibility.

4. Gage Wood, SP, Clearwater (High-A)

Skipping over the No. 2 and 3 ranked organizational prospects — Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter, who are both currently in the majors — Wood is the next best ranked prospect. Last summer's first-round pick is starting his 2026 with the Threshers and in his first start last week he was dominant, striking out seven in four frames, with just one hit and one walk. It will be interesting to monitor how aggressively the team advances him through the minors.

5. Francisco Renteria, OF, Dominican Summer League (Rookie Ball)

One of the biggest profile international signings ever for the franchise, Renteria was snagged for $4 million last summer and he's yet to suit up as a pro. He's still just 17 and is being compared to Pirates rookie sensation Connor Griffin in talent and potential.

6. Aroon Escobar, 2B, Reading (Double-A)

The Phillies are starting Escobar, 21, at second base in Double-A, and along with Miller he's an infielder who could compete to be a starter in the future if/when the club moves on from Bohm or Bryson Stott. In the early going, the righty is hitting .273.

7. Dante Nori, OF, Reading (Double-A)

After breaking onto the international scene thanks to his heroics on the overachieving Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, Nori is settling into an outfield role with the Fightins. He's hit safely in his first two starts and a strong spring could propel him to Triple-A later this summer. Nori was the team's first-round pick in 2024 and is still just 21. He is a candidate to be in the outfield mix next March.

8. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, Lehigh Valley (Triple-A)

At 25 he's nearing dreaded "journeyman" status. Rincones Jr. has a knee injury that has kept him sidelined all year. Once he's back on the field he'll be in the outfield for the IronPigs and could play his way into next man up in the outfield if the Phils need help at any point this summer.

9. Cade Obermueller, SP, Clearwater (High-A)

Obermueller was the team's second-round pick last year and he's an exciting lefty prospect who will start his year in Clearwater. He was on the Phillies' breakout team roster and was drafted out of Iowa, where he was a top arm in their rotation.

10. Moises Chace, SP, Reading (Double-A)

Make that a third player in the Phillies' top 10 prospect list on the injured list. Chase was acquired from the Orioles a few seasons ago, but was shut down in 2025 to get Tommy John Surgery, from which he's still on the mend.

11. Ramon Marquez, SP, Clearwater (High-A)

He's a 20-year-old international signee from 2025 who got his feet wet in Single-A. He's expected to pitch again in Clearwater to start the season.

12. Matthew Fisher, SP, Reading (Double-A)

Fisher was hailed as a seventh-round steal last summer. The 20-year-old has yet to pitch professionally but he should start in rookie ball.

13. Griffin Burkholder, OF, Clearwater (High-A)

Burkholder started his 2026 with a 2-for-4 showing a few days ago with an RBI. He's a speedy former second-round pick with a lot of raw potential. If he can break out and get promoted to Double-A it'll be a good sign for his MLB trajectory.

14. Wen-Hui Pan, SP, Reading (Double-A)

Pan is a flamethrower who can touch 99, but he can't stay healthy. After an injury-plagued 2024, Pan was sadly hit with an elbow issue and was shut down for Tommy John Surgery last season. The organization is hoping he'll be back on the mound sometime this summer.

15. Jean Cabrera, SP, Lehigh Valley (Triple-A)

At 24, he's ascending. Cabrera was great in Reading for all of 2025, posting a solid 3.81 ERA over 36 starts. He was promoted to Triple-A to start this season and he made a very impressive debut last week, allowing one run in 4.2 innings. He's blocked right now to make a jump into the MLB rotation but perhaps he's a notable trade chip to watch ahead of the summer trade deadline.

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