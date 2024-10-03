Phillies extend broadcast deal with SportsRadio 94WIP

All Phillies games will continue to be broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP and the Audacy streaming app under a multiyear extension.

The deal was announced Thursday as the Phillies prepare for another postseason run that starts Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Audacy did not disclose the length of the agreement or its financial terms. The two sides last extended their broadcast partnership in 2021.

The deal keeps together the broadcast team of Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen and Kevin Stocker for regular season and playoff games, as well as some Spring Training games. Gregg Murphy will continue hosting the station's pre- and post-game shows.

Phillies games have been broadcast on WIP since 2012. They also were simulcast on 1210 WPHT until 2016, when the broadcasts became exclusive to WIP.

Last November, the Eagles reached a six-year extension to keep SportsRadio 94WIP as the team's flagship station, continuing a relationship of more than 30 years.

The Phillies are now 10 years into a 25-year TV deal with Comcast-owned NBC Sports Philadelphia. The $2.5 billion deal gives the team a 25% stake in the network and a portion of advertising revenue.

The Phillies' will host either the Milwaukee Brewers or the New York Mets for Game 1 of the NLDS at 4:08 p.m. Saturday.