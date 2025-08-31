Phillies recover from Mets sweep, take out frustrations on Braves

It started with a 19-run outburst that included four homers from Kyle Schwarber and ended with the Phillies nearly finishing off a sweep of their own.

The Phillies, fresh of getting swept by the Mets in Queens for the second time this season, came home and took out their frustrations on the going-nowhere Atlanta Braves, taking three of four against their National League East rivals.

After a 15-run win in Thursday's opener, with Schwarber going yard a historic four times in the onslaught, the Phils scratched out consecutive wins in their last at-bats Friday and Saturday, including Trea Turner's two-out, two-strike line drive single that plated Alec Bohm in the bottom of the 10th on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Phils spoiled another great outing from Jesús Luzardo, who exited in the seventh with a one-run lead but watched the bullpen – namely Orion Kerkering and José Alvarado – blow it, as Drake Baldwin's pinch-hit two-run homer off Alvarado in the ninth allowed Atlanta to escape with one win in the four-game set.

But even that blown opportunity didn't hurt them in the long haul. The Phils had left New York with large large lead in the NL East whittled down to 4 games, but the Mets dropped three of four to the Marlins and lost the momentum they had temporarily seized as the Phillies' NL East lead is back to 6.

Here's a recap of the series that helped the Phils get their groove back.



Cristopher Sánchez shines again, prepping to be Game 1 starter

After a rough outing against the Mets, who were all over his signature change-up in pounding him for six runs in 5.1 innings, the left-hander made some adjustments to completely foil the Braves.

Sánchez allowed one run on seven hits and struck out eighth and didn't permit a single walk Saturday, although he didn't factor into the decision. He lowered his season ERA to 2.66 and his 6.3 WAR is tops among all MLB pitchers.

Sánchez became the Phils' de facto ace after Zack Wheeler went down for the rest of the season from surgery to remove a blood clot and from thoracic outlet surgery, and it's very important that the Phillies finish September strong and wrap up a top-two seed in the National League, both for needed rest and home-field advantage for as long as possible. Sánchez would be the Game 1 starter in the NLDS in South Philly.



Sanchez's dominance at home gives the Phillies a major advantage whenever they're at The Bank. Here are his home-road splits numbers this season, some of which are staggering:





