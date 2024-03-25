Weather forecast for Phillies Opening Day

The Delaware Valley is buzzing ahead of Phillies Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, but Mother Nature may have other plans.

Ahead of that Thursday 3:05 p.m. first pitch, the weather forecast is far from ideal. The Weather Channel, as of this writing, says that Thursday during the day will be 54 degrees with "periods of rain." The evening forecast isn't any better, saying that it will be 39 degrees and "cloudy with rain ending overnight."

Things, of course, can change quickly.



Just last year, the Phillies moved Opening Day from Thursday to Friday (the Phillies are off this Friday as well) ahead of a projected rainy forecast. Thursday ended up not only being rain free, but it was ultimately a better weather day than Friday was. Such is the life of a Philadelphian.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more Opening Day updates...

