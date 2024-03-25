More Sports:

March 25, 2024

Weather forecast for Phillies Opening Day

What is the weather forecast for Phillies Opening Day on Thursday, March 28? Here is what we know.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Citizens-Bank-Park-Rain-Forecast-Weather Bill Streicher/USA Today

Phillies fans are hoping for no rain on Opening Day this Thursday.

The Delaware Valley is buzzing ahead of Phillies Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, but Mother Nature may have other plans.

Ahead of that Thursday 3:05 p.m. first pitch, the weather forecast is far from ideal. The Weather Channel, as of this writing, says that Thursday during the day will be 54 degrees with "periods of rain." The evening forecast isn't any better, saying that it will be 39 degrees and "cloudy with rain ending overnight."

Things, of course, can change quickly.

Just last year, the Phillies moved Opening Day from Thursday to Friday (the Phillies are off this Friday as well) ahead of a projected rainy forecast. Thursday ended up not only being rain free, but it was ultimately a better weather day than Friday was. Such is the life of a Philadelphian.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more Opening Day updates...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Student Drinking Milk at Philadelphia School

Nurturing the next generation: A collective pursuit of nutrition equity
Limited - Parx Casino - Prime Rib Night

Prime Rib Night: Every Wednesday at Liberty Bell Gastropub & Beer Garden

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Crews searching for child who fell into Chester Creek
chester creek flood missing child

Sponsored

Careers with the City of Philadelphia
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Drinking apple cider vinegar daily may be linked with weight loss, study finds
apple cider vinegar weight loss

Celebrities

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in talks to star in Pharrell Williams musical
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Pharrell Williams musical movie

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Entertainment

Attic Brewing to host wrestling event ahead of WrestleMania 40
Attic Brewing wrestling party

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved