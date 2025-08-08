More News:

August 08, 2025

American Airlines to resume flights from Philly to Budapest and Prague in 2026

Tickets for the seasonal summer routes go on sale Monday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

American Airlines will offer daily flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Budapest and Prague starting May 21.

Travelers can hop a plane to Budapest or Prague from Philadelphia starting next spring.

American Airlines announced Thursday that it will add daily flights to the European cities out of Philadelphia International Airport beginning May 21. The routes, which will be offered seasonally during the summer, will bring the airline's trans-Atlantic destinations out of Philadelphia up to 20. 

MORE: SEPTA sets deadline for state budget with new transit funding before first round of service cuts

When it debuts, the flight to Budapest will be the only nonstop service from America to the Hungarian capital.

"Customers continue to tell us that Europe is where they want to go each summer and these new routes make it even easier to cross the Atlantic in 2026," Brian Znotins, senior vice president of network and schedule planning for American Airlines, said in a news release.

The air carrier had offered service to Budapest and Prague out of Philadelphia back in 2018, also on a seasonal basis. But American Airlines dropped numerous routes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including numerous international flights from the Philly airport. It's been rebuilding and expanding its global offerings in recent years; new routes from Philadelphia to Nice, Naples and Copenhagen began operation last year.

Tickets to the resurrected Budapest and Prague routes go on sale Monday, Aug. 11 through the American Airlines website and mobile app.

