More News:

July 02, 2025

Man who breached Philly airport security to catch his plane must pay American Airlines $59,000 in restitution

Jon Beaulieu, the co-founder of a local property management company, illegally entered Terminal C last summer, prompting the cancelation of his flight, prosecutors say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Airports
Philly Airport Security Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jonathan Beaulieu, a real estate investor and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Millstone Property Group, has been ordered to pay $59,143 in restitution to American Airlines after his security breach at Philadelphia International Airport caused the cancelation of a flight. Beaulieu pleaded guilty in February and also has been sentenced to one year of probation.

A man who evaded security at Philadelphia International Airport and boarded his flight as police searched for him has been ordered to pay $59,143 in restitution for the cancelation of his doomed American Airlines flight, federal prosecutors said.

Jonathan Beaulieu, 32, pleaded guilty in February to charges stemming from his brazen attempt to catch a flight without going through the airport's security checkpoint. Beaulieu is the co-founder of Millstone Property Group, a Philadelphia-based real estate investment and property management company that serves several apartment buildings in the city and operates in four states.

MORE: Bryan Kohberger, the Pa. man charged in University of Idaho stabbings, to plead guilty

Just after midnight on June 26, 2024, Beaulieu approached a security guard working an exit-only lane for Terminal C., prosecutors said. Beaulieu told the guard he had left his phone in the airport and needed to get it, but the guard denied him entry and called a police dispatcher for assistance. The dispatcher said police couldn't help find the phone.

When Beaulieu began walking past the guard, she repeatedly told him he was not authorized to enter the airport, investigators said. Beaulieu then took out a $50 bill and put it on the guard's desk to try to bribe her. She called the police dispatcher again and Beaulieu — after arguing with the guard for several minutes — walked past her into the terminal, prosecutors said.

Police began searching the airport for Beaulieu, who had a plane ticket for an American Airlines flight departing from Gate A-20. Authorities used security cameras to follow his movements, but by the time they got to the gate, Beaulieu already was on board and the plane was preparing for takeoff.

The captain of the flight was told a passenger had bypassed security, triggering a required search of the aircraft that forced everyone to get off the plane. Beaulieu was arrested at the scene and the flight was canceled.

Beaulieu pleaded guilty to evading airport security, a charge that could have resulted in a one-year prison sentence. As part of his plea agreement, Beaulieu was sentenced to one year of probation in addition to the restitution owed to American Airlines. The case was investigated by the FBI and Philadelphia police.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Airports Philadelphia American Airlines Flights Crime Security Philadelphia International Airport

Videos

Featured

BeachGetaway_1200x800_A23027_NJT_55964 1_edit_2_Umbrella_Bucket.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trash collection, other city services disrupted by strike

DC 33 strike

Sponsored

July events in Cape May County

Limited - OC Night in Venice

Adult Health

The teeth of many celebrities are bright white and perfectly aligned thanks to veneers

Cardi B Veneers

Celebrities

Jason Kelce's Garage Beer is giving away a bed with a kegerator

Garage Beer Bed

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved