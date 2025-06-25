'Snacktails' — drinks served with small bites — have hit Philly's bar scene. Here are 4 places that are in on the trend

June 25, 2025
Can't decide whether you're in the mood for happy hour drinks or snacks? You won't have to make the choice at these bars.
In step with 2025 trend forecasts made by the reservation platform Resy, more Philadelphia bars are serving "snacktails" — special cocktails that come with small bites so you never have to drink on an empty stomach again.
Here are some establishments where you can enjoy a free snack with your cocktail (or vice versa).
1439 Chestnut St.
Rhubarb cocktails are all the rage this summer, and Fiorella is upping its game with a new twist on the trending flavor.
The Bella Vista-area favorite offers a Rhubarb's Drag Race cocktail topped with a homemade Pop-Tart treat. Because, why not?
Rhubarb's Drag Race, a clever nod to the popular RuPaul's Drag Race TV show, is a fresh rhubarb gimlet, served with housemade rhubarb syrup for the "girliepops & secure men."
One of the newest and more underrated restaurants in the Rittenhouse scene, modern French restaurant My Loup offers special cocktail menus that change daily, but it has been known to keep a snack or two at the ready.
My Loup offers a Shrimp Cocktail on its drink menu (not to be confused with the dish), served with a shrimp kebob garnish. The drink is made of gin, pickled shrimp brine, dill bitters and onion while the snackable garnish is includes a bite-sized shrimp, onion and olive.
The restaurant also offers a Foie Gras Perfect Manhattan, served with a side of duck fat Chex Mix.
Fishtown's Caletta cocktail bar has been leading the "snacktail" wave.
Its apertivo hour, offered Wednesdays through Fridays from 4-7 p.m., includes a side of rotating snacks with every cocktail purchase.