Philly Bike Ride and 'No Kings 2.0' rally to cause road closures Saturday

Right when the Philly Bike Ride is wrapping up Saturday, thousands of people are expected to start gathering for a "No Kings 2.0" protest, leading to road closures, parking restrictions and public transit detours.

Cyclists for the annual car-free event will start the 20-mile course around the city at 7:30 a.m. Meanwhile, "No Kings" organizers said rallygoers should arrive at City Hall around 11 a.m. to prepare for the march, which will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Law enforcement will be dispatched to popular areas for traffic and crowd control measures, and travelers are recommended to check Office of Emergency Management social media for the latest traffic news. People can also text ReadyPhila to 888-777 for direct updates.

The city's largest recreational cycling event is geared toward people of all experience levels and ages.

Check-in and general information will be at Eakins Oval. The ride starts at 7:30 a.m. along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and goes east toward Old City, then it loops through Rittenhouse and around Manayunk before ending at the Philadelphia Art Museum, where a finish festival will be held until 12:30 p.m.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed starting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday and reopen no later than 2 p.m., according to the city.

• Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street

• Kelly Drive between Spring Garden and 25th streets

• Spring Garden Street off-ramp exit at Eakins Oval

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed and are scheduled to reopen to traffic no later than noon.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 15th streets

• Arch Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 15th Street

• N. 15th Street between Arch Street and Penn Square

• Market Street between Penn Square and 5th Street

• Penn Square between Market and 15th streets

• 5th Street between Market and Race streets

• Race Street between 5th Street and N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

• Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Race and Christian streets

• Christian Street between N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

• 22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive between 25th Street and Falls Bridge

• Falls Bridge between Kelly and MLK drives

• MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Black Road

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as temporary no parking zones from midnight until 1 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked in any of the restricted zones will be relocated and additional closures may be in place depending on the crowd and conditions of the ride, the city said.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd and 16th streets

• Logan Square between 18th and 19th streets

• Arch Street between 16th and 15th streets

• N. 15th Street between Arch and Market streets

• Market Street between 6th Street and Penn Square

• Penn Square between Market and 15th streets

• Race Street between 5th Street and N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

• Christian Street between N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

• 22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Art Museum Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

SEPTA Detours

The following bus routes will be detoured starting at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. All detours and route changes will be made available on SEPTA's system status page.

• 2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125

Millions of people around the country are expected to gather for a non-violent protest against the Trump administration.

Assembly for Philly's demonstration will start at the north side of City Hall around 11 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., the march will begin moving east on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Juniper Street, then from Juniper to Market Street and eastbound to 6th Street.

The march will end with a rally at Independence Mall from 1:15-3:30 p.m.

No specific parking restriction zones have been announced by the city, but motorists are advised to abide by "Temporary No Parking Zone" signs. Additional roadways could be closed depending on the crowds and requirements of the protest, city officials said.

Road Closures

While the march is being assembled, the following roads will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper to 15th streets

• North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

Market Street is scheduled to be closed from Juniper to 5th streets until around 1:30 p.m. Between 1:15-3:30 p.m., the 500 block of Market Street will be closed for the rally.

SEPTA Detours

All bus routes through the Center City area will be detoured from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All detours and route changes will be made available on SEPTA's system status page.