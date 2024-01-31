Philly Jesus returns to the public eye as a Lyft driver

Philly Jesus now can be found cruising around Center City in an Acura, with a Bible on the dash and gospel music on the radio.

Philly Jesus, whose real name is Michael Dennis Grant, has returned as a rideshare driver after taking a multi-year break from the public eye. He was known for wearing a white robe and carrying a shepherd's crook as he walked around Center City speaking about the Bible. But he had stopped going out in costume while he dealt with the deaths of his father and grandmother, and got divorced, FOX 29 reported.

"I pick up a passenger, and they see me dressed like this, and I turn back and I say 'Jesus is taking the wheel today,'" Grant told FOX 29.

Before his hiatus, Grant frequently was seen around Love Park and had a large presence on social media. In a post about his new path, Grant said it's much better than staying in one spot.

"I get to drive all over Philadelphia and the many different neighborhoods of Philly basically doing a church on wheels ministry.. I have so much fun in The Philly Jesus (PJ) mobile driving for Lyft," he wrote in a post Monday.