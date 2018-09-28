More News:

September 28, 2018

Lyft is offering $545 in transport credits in exchange for Philadelphians not using their cars

You could earn a free month of SEPTA, Zipcar and Indego

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
01.31.15_Lyftlaunch User @iPhillyNews/Twitter

Newcomer ride-share service Lyft launched in Philadelphia on Friday night, defying threats from PPA

Ride-share app Lyft is teaming up with Indego, SEPTA, and Zipcar to encourage users to stop using their cars in exchange for transport credits totaling $545.

RELATED: Commutes in New Jersey, Delaware are the worst in the U.S., report finds

Potential users can sign up now through Sunday, Sept. 30 to be one of 50 people selected to receive a $300 Lyft Shared credit, a month of Zipcar membership and driving credits ($132), a month of Indego ($17), and a month of SEPTA bus and trolly access ($96). 

The only end of the bargain is you can't use your car beginning Monday, Oct. 8 through Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge Philadelphia residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” said Andrew Woolf, general manager for Lyft Philadelphia, in a press release.

“Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with Indego and Zipcar we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for Philadelphia residents.”

The 50 randomly selected winners will receive an email with further details and all those credits to help you get around the city. Enter to take part in the initiative here.

