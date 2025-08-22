Philly Naked Bike Ride takes place Saturday in support of body positivity, fuel reduction

The Philly Naked Bike Ride returns Saturday afternoon to promote body positivity, cycling advocacy and fuel reduction

In keeping with tradition, the exact route of the 16th annual event remains under wraps until 24 hours before its 5 p.m. Saturday start. Organizers said they wait to reveal the route to protect the safety of the riders.

The "bare as you dare" ride attracts thousands of participants each year. It is free and does not require registration to participate — or even a bike. All forms of "human-powered transportation" are welcome, organizers said.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride typically begins in a "green space" that allows participants to disrobe, put on body paint and deck out their bikes before the ride, according to its website. Participants can begin showing up there at 2 p.m. Saturday for a pre-event.

Once the ride begins, it will pass by Rittenhouse Square, Independence Hall, City Hall, Logan Circle and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, among other popular destinations.

Organizers will send updates and drop hints via social media leading up to the route's reveal.

Last year's 10-mile route took riders down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, around Rittenhouse Square and past the Constitution Center before heading west to Drexel Park in University City.

Philly Naked Bike Ride, part of an international movement, began in 2009 as a "guerrilla" movement. Its code of conduct for participants and other information can be found on its website and social media pages.