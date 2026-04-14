Philly is getting a new Pride arts festival this June: Philly PrideAF

Philadelphia will have a new way to celebrate Pride this year.

The Philly Pride Arts Festival, branded PrideAF, launches in June with a monthlong lineup of performances and events across the city, from Center City to South Philly and Fishtown.

The festival is a collaboration between six local groups: Altissimo Arts, Cross Keys Theatre Collective, East Passyunk Opera Project, Liberty City Arts, Prismatic Arts Ensemble and Wear Yellow Proudly. Together, they’re presenting a range of performances across different styles and disciplines, from opera and cabaret to drag and live music.

Some events are ticketed, others are free, and a few lean more casual, like late-night karaoke or outdoor jam sessions.

Things get started Saturday, June 6, with “Fear & Self-Loathing in Philadelphia,” a Pride cabaret from East Passyunk Opera Project at Franky Bradley’s. The show mixes music and storytelling while digging into identity, resilience and connection.

The festival will also be part of the Philadelphia Pride Parade on June 7, with organizers marching and hosting an information table along the route for attendees who want to learn more or get involved.

Events are planned throughout the month at venues across the city. A sampling includes:

• A chamber music concert from Altissimo Arts on June 12 at Trinity at 22nd, near Rittenhouse Square

• “Memoirs of a Gaysian,” a June 12 performance in South Philly from Wear Yellow Proudly and East Passyunk Opera Project focused on queer Asian identity

• A free outdoor concert at Dilworth Park on June 18 as part of the Arts on Center Stage series

• “Opera is a DRAG!” on June 25 at Franky Bradley’s

• “Shakesqueer,” a Shakespeare-inspired Pride cabaret in Fishtown on June 26

• Late-night events, including musical theater karaoke and a Pride jam session

More events are expected to be announced as the festival approaches.

A full schedule and ticket information is available on the festival’s website.

Throughout June

Multiple events & locations

Philadelphia, PA

Ticketed & free events

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



