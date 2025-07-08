More News:

July 08, 2025

Man suspected of shooting Philly school safety officer arrested in North Jersey

Ariza Giansteban, 28, was taken into custody over the weekend in Paramus. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder and related charges.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
School District shooting arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Ariza Giansteban, 28, was arrested Saturday in for allegedly shooting a School District of Philadelphia safety officer during a road rage incident on North Columbus Boulevard in late June. The officer remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A man accused of shooting a School District of Philadelphia safety officer near Penn's Landing late last month has been arrested in North Jersey, police said.  

Ariza Giansteban, 28, was taken into custody in Paramus, Bergen County, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Philadelphia, police said Monday. He allegedly shot a 68-year-old school safety officer in the face, arm and body on June 29 following a road rage incident on the 300 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard. 

MORE: Trial begins for Bucks County man accused of shooting and beheading his father

Giansteban will be charged with attempted murder and related charges, the Inquirer reported. The injured officer, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Last week, police released surveillance footage that shows a white 2017-2019 Kia Sportage, allegedly driven by Giansteban, appearing to strike the back of a rideshare vehicle. After the rideshare driver tried to get Giansteban's attention, Giansteban allegedly got out of the Kia and fired multiple shots toward the rideshare vehicle around 1:47 a.m.. 

Four stray bullets hit the safety officer, who was driving in marked patrol car in the lane beside the rideshare driver, police said. The safety officer crashed his car into a tree after being shot. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. 

That account, including the vehicles involved, differed from the initial information that police provided on the shooting. The initial account suggested the shooting happened after one of the drivers tried to flag down the school safety officer following an incident. 

Investigators were able to identify Giansteban's vehicle, which was missing its front license plate and had a possible sticker on the back window, police said. The Kia had last been seen in Philadelphia at Girard Avenue and Fifth Street minutes after the shooting took place. 

The school safety officer had been on duty at Kensington High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, which was operating as a shelter for people displaced in an apartment building fire. He has worked in district security for nearly two decades and is a retired Philadelphia police officer. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Arrests School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

BeachGetaway_1200x800_A23027_NJT_55964 1_edit_2_Umbrella_Bucket.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice1

Summer lasts a little longer in this beloved beach town.

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Penn Museum workers authorize strike, demanding higher pay

penn museum union

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Illness

Piled up trash is more than just gross — it's also a public health risk

Trash Health Risks

Celebrities

Bradley Cooper has a cameo in the new 'Superman' movie

Bradley Cooper Superman

Festivals

Atlantic City air show back with new festival format

AC air show 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved