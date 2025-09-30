Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

September 30, 2025

United Airlines lounge at Philly airport shut down for health violations

City inspectors cite a fly infestation in the club's bar and men's bathroom, among other infractions, as justification for the closure..

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business United Airlines
United Airlines Lounge Kyodo News/Sipa USA

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health ordered United Airlines to shut down its United Club lounge in Terminal C of Philadelphia International Airport on Monday after discovering a fly infestation and other health violations. Above, a file shot of a United Airlines plane.

The United Airlines lounge at Philadelphia International Airport was shut down by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Monday after an inspection revealed a fly infestation and other violations. 

Health inspectors who visited the United Club lounge in Terminal C observed flies in the bar area of the lounge and the men's bathroom. The inspection also determined that the lounge does not employ anyone with a valid food safety certificate from the health department. 

MORE: Academy of Natural Sciences cuts hours due to low visitation, revenue challenges

"Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately," the health department's inspection report said. 

The lounge is required to remain closed for at least 48 hours after the cease operations order issued by the health department. The airline must pay a fee and have the lounge reinspected before it can reopen. The earliest it can reopen is Wednesday afternoon.

United Club lounges are open to travelers who have premium airline memberships or day passes for same-day flights with United Airlines. 

"We are working with our service provider Sodexo and the city of Philadelphia to fix the shortcomings found by the city," a United Airlines spokesperson said Tuesday. "We look forward to re-opening the club soon." 

United Club members who are unable to access the lounge in Philadelphia during the closure are being offered $25 vouchers, the airline said. 

Jim Garrow, a spokesperson for the health department, said Monday's inspection was prompted by previous inspections that called for more frequent inspections. The lounge has been inspected five times since the beginning of 2024.

Other violations noted in the health department's report include a lack of hot water for the hand-washing sink in the food prep area and non-working dispensers for hand sanitizer and dish detergent. 

Several of the violations were corrected by staff during the inspection, the health department report said. Others were repeat violations also found during inspections in July and March. The lounge was not shut down following past inspections. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business United Airlines Philadelphia Philadelphia International Airport Health Inspections

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Blood Cancer United - Montags

Family’s journey highlights the impact of Blood Cancer United

Just In

Must Read

Business

Why are YouTube TV subscribers seeing messages they will lose all NBC networks on Tuesday?

NBC YouTube TV

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Adult Health

Cardiovascular events don't strike out of the blue. Nearly all of them are preceded by warning signs

Heart attack risk factors

TV

What to expect from the new Ellen Greenberg true crime docuseries

Ellen Greenberg documentary

Festivals

Philly’s OURfest to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and resilience on National Coming Out Day

OurFest - Kory Aversa

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved