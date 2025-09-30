More Culture:

September 30, 2025

Academy of Natural Sciences cuts hours due to low visitation, revenue challenges

The museum now is only open three days per week — not five. It also plans to restructure its staff.

By Michaela Althouse
Academy of Natural Sciences hours Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University only will be open Fridays through Sundays starting in October. The museum says the change is due to low visitation and uncertain funding.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is reducing its operating hours, citing low visitation rates that have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, federal funding cuts to museums and an unclear philanthropic future.

Beginning Wednesday, the natural history museum in Logan Square only will open three days each week, rather than five. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It previously was open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Due to the changes, the institution also plans to restructure its staff in early October. 

The museum's leadership conducted a yearlong planning process to determine its future and decide the best path forward. 

"As a result of this planning and careful analysis, we have determined the need for a change in operations in order to achieve greater financial sustainability and a stronger foundation in the long term," Academy CEO Scott Cooper said in a statement shared with PhillyVoice. 

The museum said the new operating hours are more aligned with visitor demand, because 70% of visits take place on weekends. Additional hours will be available for school groups of Thursdays and Fridays, and members-only hours and events will continue throughout the year.

"While these are not easy decisions, we are confident they are the right ones as we continue the vital work of stewarding our incredible legacy as the oldest natural history museum and natural science research institution in the Americas," Cooper said.

Michaela Althouse
