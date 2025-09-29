This mold of Abraham Lincoln's face is one of many treasures in the mysterious Masonic Temple

Fourteen presidents have called themselves Freemasons, members of the centuries-old fraternal organization known for its secret rituals and mysterious symbols. Abraham Lincoln was not one of them, but a copy of his face still wound up in the basement of the Masonic Temple, Library & Museum in Philadelphia.

The replica of Lincoln's life mask is one of roughly 40,000 items in the museum's collection of art, prints and ceremonial garments. It's a recast of the plaster mold of his face and hands taken by Chicago sculptor Leonard Volk in 1860, just two days after Lincoln received the Republican nomination for president. Volk, who later produced a bronze bust of his subject, made the molds so Lincoln would not have to pose for lengthy, repeat sittings. But the life mask became a valuable piece in its own right, particularly after the president's assassination in 1865.

It also adds to a long-standing legend regarding Lincoln's association with the Freemasons. As the oft-repeated story goes, the sixteenth president applied to join a chapter in Springfield, Illinois, but he withdrew his petition after he received the presidential nomination. He intended to join after his terms ended, but never got the chance due to his untimely death.

Michele B. Besso, a public relations specialist for Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania, stressed in an email that no concrete evidence of a petition exists and "historians treat (the story) carefully." There is, however, record of the chapter passing a resolution after the president's assassination that read "the decision of President Lincoln to postpone his application for the honours of Freemasonry, lest his motives be misconstrued, is the highest degree honourable to his memory."

Symbols and secrets

It's not clear how the Mason who donated the Lincoln mold to the museum in 1984 acquired this piece. But that's par for the course for the Freemasons, whose mysterious practices have spurred numerous conspiracy theories over the years. Scholars believe the fraternal organization emerged in the Middle Ages and was born out of guilds of stone masons. The men who joined shared trade secrets and honed their skills, adopting the tools of the square and compasses as their main symbol.

Freemasonry eventually broadened to include men of "goodwill and integrity" outside the business, though it honored its historic roots through its iconography, terminology and fashion. Chapters of the organization and the buildings where they gather are called lodges, after the small structures that stone masons inhabited when construction on cathedrals paused during the winter. Members wear embroidered aprons to meetings and events in a nod to the protective garments builders once donned. And their symbols stretch beyond the square and compasses to include levels and trowels.

The most well-known Freemason symbol, however, is the all-seeing eye or Eye of Providence. Often enclosed in a triangle, the image is not exclusive to the the fraternity. It appears in religious art and on the back of the $1 bill. It is also a key component in "The Da Vinci Code" and Illuminati theories, lending it more nefarious connotations.

"(It's) not as conspiratorial as most people think it is," said Carly Sewell, archivist at the Masonic Temple, Library & Museum. "It's just about being able to see life and see what's going on around you."

Others see the omniscience of God reflected in the symbol. While freemasonry is not a religion, a "belief in the existence of a Supreme Being" is a condition of membership. Candidates must also generally be invested in learning and self-improvement, at least 18 years of age and men. While some mixed-gender or women-only freemason groups exist internationally, most lodges are entirely men.

This exclusivity, which also historically impacted Black men, adds to freemasonry's complicated reputation. Its powerful, influential alumni list has also sparked countless rumors. George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Franklin Roosevelt, Mark Twain, Harry Houdini and Buzz Aldrin were all freemasons. So are former Philadelphia mayors Ed Rendell and Michael Nutter, Philly department store pioneer John Wanamaker and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

A Center City temple

The Masonic Temple, Library & Museum is located inside a grand Norman-Romanesque building at 1 N. Broad St., across the street from City Hall. In addition to housing the Lincoln cast and other artifacts, it serves as the headquarters of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, the governing body for all lodges in the state. (It counts roughly 80,000 members.) The site was considered "the wonder of the Masonic world" when it was dedicated in 1873. Prior to its opening, local Masons had gathered at Quaker meetinghouses and even taverns. Tun Tavern, also the birthplace of the U.S. Marines, hosted the earliest meetings.

Provided image/Masonic Temple, Library & Museum Provided image/Masonic Temple, Library & Museum The Masonic Temple, Library & Museum features themed spaces like the Egyptian Hall, pictured above.



The temple, which features ornate Gothic and Egyptian halls, has welcomed presidents like Teddy Roosevelt and become a national landmark in the ensuing decades. While it offers public tours five times a day Wednesdays through Sundays, the building's grandeur and organization's history lends it a mystique that even employees feel.

"When I walked past this building years ago, my experience was I felt a strange sense emanating from the building," Sewell said. "Not bad, just a strange sense. I don't know how to paint that outside of that, but it piqued my curiosity."

