November 06, 2018

Philly voters approve loan for capital projects

By John Kopp
Election 2018 Ballot Questions
Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot request to borrow $181 million for capital improvements and projects.

The funding received from the loan will be spent on various capital projects, including transit; streets and sanitation; municipal buildings; parks, recreation and museums; and economic and community development. 

With 97 Percent of precincts reporting, 71.5 percent of Philly voters gave their approval for the loan. Another 28.4 percent opposed the loan.

