Philly voters approve loan for capital projects

Philadelphia voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot request to borrow $181 million for capital improvements and projects.

The funding received from the loan will be spent on various capital projects, including transit; streets and sanitation; municipal buildings; parks, recreation and museums; and economic and community development.

With 97 Percent of precincts reporting, 71.5 percent of Philly voters gave their approval for the loan. Another 28.4 percent opposed the loan.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.



