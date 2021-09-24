PhillyVoice high school football Top 10: St. Augustine, Millville face off in South Jersey showdown Friday

September isn’t over yet, and in the West Jersey Football League American Division, St. Augustine will visit Millville at 6 p.m. in one of South Jersey’s biggest games this season.

Millville, Mike Trout’s alma mater, had its game postponed last week against Highland due to COVID. The Thunderbolts are undefeated and have one of the most formidable tailbacks in the Philadelphia area in Syracuse-bound LeQuint Allen, who rushed for a career-best 306 yards and six touchdowns in Millville’s 49-39 victory over Shawnee on Sept. 10.

This is going to be the second test for St. Augustine in as many weeks. Both the Hermits and Millville enter the game riding three-game winning streaks, although the St. Augustine’s run has come against tougher opposition. The Hermits put the clamps on St. Joseph (NJ) last week, 24-7, while holding the Wildcats to just over 100 yards of total offense.

The Hermits, who will rely offensively on tailback Kanye Udoh, lost to Millville in their COVID-shortened 2020 season-opener, 22-21, and haven’t beaten Millville since 2016, when they handed the Thunderbolts a 41-21 setback.

Millville is averaging 47.3 points a game, while giving up an average of 22.3 points. St. Augustine is averaging 34.25 points a game and giving up 10.25 points a game. Both teams have a shutout victory.

A look at Penn State’s future visits Episcopal Academy

Episcopal Academy will get a special visitor Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Churchmen host Berks County’s Governor Mifflin — and its star tailback Penn State-bound Nick Singleton, rated the nation’s No. 1 running back.

The Mustangs are 4-0 and heading toward a possible collision course with Philadelphia powerhouse Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs. In four games this season, Singleton has rushed 62 times for 741 yards, averaging 12 yards a carry and 185.3 yards a game. He’s scored 16 times this year, 15 times rushing.

Episcopal Academy is 3-0, but the Churchmen’s three victories have come over teams with a combined 2-7 record. Mifflin’s 4-0 record has come against teams with a combined 10-6 record.

Another game worth watching is the Central League showdown between a pair of undefeated teams, Garnet Valley (4-0) at Strath Haven (4-0) at 7 p.m. Pennridge (3-1) at undefeated North Penn (4-0) at 7 p.m. also merits attention.

The PhillyVoice Area Top 10

Week of Sept. 24, 2021

1. La Salle (4-0)

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1)

3. Imhotep Charter (2-1)

4. Malvern Prep (2-1)

5. North Penn (4-0)

6. Holy Spirit (NJ) (2-1)

7. St. Augustine Prep (NJ) (3-1)

8. Garnet Valley (4-0)

9. Millville (NJ) (3-0)

10. Downingtown East (4-0)

Under consideration: Neumann-Goretti (2-1), Northeast (0-2), Salem (NJ) (4-0), Cedar Creek (NJ) (4-0), St. Joseph (NJ) (2-2), Ocean City (NJ) (4-0), Winslow (NJ) (3-1), Strath Haven (4-0), Academy Park (3-0), Coatesville (3-1).

The PhillyVoice Southeastern PA Top 10

Week of Sept. 24, 2021

1. La Salle (4-0)

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1)

3. Imhotep Charter (2-1)

4. Malvern Prep (2-1)

5. North Penn (4-0)

6. Garnet Valley (4-0)

7. Downingtown East (4-0)

8. Archbishop Wood (3-1)

9. Coatesville (3-1)

10. Neumann-Goretti (2-1)

Under consideration: Northeast (0-2), Academy Park (3-0), Germantown Academy (3-0), Bonner-Prendie (3-1), Quakertown (4-0), Strath Haven (4-0), Conwell-Egan (3-1).

