March 22, 2022

Pa. State Police warn of phone scam seeking donations for troopers killed on Monday

Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, died after being hit by a car on I-95 in South Philly

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Scammers are using the death of two Pennsylvania State Troopers on I-95 in South Philadelphia as an opportunity to swindle money from those looking to help.

State Police are notifying the public about a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers who were killed on Monday.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association's President David Kennedy put out a statement on Tuesday warning people about the scammers, WFMZ reported.

MORE NEWS: Driver who killed two Pennsylvania state troopers, Allentown man on I-95 charged with murder, DUI

"It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” Kennedy said.

“The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers," he added. "The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”

The two troopers died on I-95 near the Broad Street exit in South Philly early on Monday morning, authorities said.

Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, responded to a call about a man walking along the highway shortly before 1 a.m. As they were assisting the man back to their squad car, all three were struck by a passing vehicle and died.

Both troopers lived in Montgomery County.

Mack had been on the force since 2014 and Sisca had graduated from the academy in February 2021. Sisca was also the chief of volunteer-based Trappe Fire Company. 

Donations can be made to PSTA's Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, which provides financial aid to families of injured and deceased troopers. It also helps ill troopers and family members in need of expensive medical treatment.


