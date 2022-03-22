More News:

March 22, 2022

Driver charged with third-degree murder, DUI in crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and Allentown man

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was operating the vehicle that police say struck the three men

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
State Troopers I-95 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville has been charged with third-degree murder, DUI and related offenses for killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and an Allentown man on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The driver in the crash on I-95 that killed two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and another person early Monday morning allegedly was drunk at the time, police said.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI and with a single count of driving under the influence and related offenses.

RELATED: Pa. State Police warn of phone scam seeking donations for troopers killed on Monday

Authorities also identified the third person killed as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown. 

Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, had been on the highway responding to reports that Oliveras was walking along the southbound side of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

The the crash occurred around 12:40 a.m as troopers were placing Oliveras into their police cruiser. The impact killed all three men, state police said. Webb remained at the scene after the crash.

Mack and Sisca had pulled over a car before responding to reports of a man walking on the highway, NBC10 reported. Investigators are looking into whether Webb was the driver of the stopped vehicle.

The incident has led to an outpouring of support for the troopers' families. Mack, of Bristol, Bucks County, and Sisca, of Trappe, Bucks County, had spent their entire careers at Troop K in Philadelphia.

Mack is survived by his wife and two young daughters. Sisca's wife is pregnant with their first child. Sisca also was the chief of the volunteer Trappe Fire Co.

People can assist the troopers' families by making donations to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, which provides financial aid to families of injured and deceased state troopers. It also helps ill troopers and family members in need of expensive medical treatment.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called all three deaths tragedies and offered his condolences.

"My office will now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life," Krasner said in a statement.

Gov. Tom Wolf visited Troop K on Monday.

"Today's tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe," Wolf said. He said he and his wife Frances "send our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Sisca and Trooper Mack."

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia DUI Police Homicides Crime I-95 Pennsylvania State Police

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Government

New Jersey residents struggling to pay utility bills may receive new protection from shutoffs
New Jersey Utilities

Prevention

Pfizer CEO pushes yearly shots for COVID-19. Not so fast, experts say
Pfizer CEO Vaccines

Food and Drink

'Cocktails for a Cause' benefit at 8 Philly and suburban restaurants to support Ukrainian refugees
Fearless Restaurants

TV

Jersey Shore couple's Sunflow beach chair lands $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal
Sunflow Beach Chair Shark Tank

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved