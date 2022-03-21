More News:

March 21, 2022

Two Pennsylvania state troopers, one civilian killed in crash on I-95, state police say

The accident happened in the southbound lane, near Broad Street, at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Three people, including two state troopers and one civilian, were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia at 12:40 a.m., state police confirmed on Monday.

A car crash in the southbound lane of I-95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and one civilian, state police said. 

The incident happened at approximately 12:40 a.m., near the Stadium Complex just north of Broad Street, when two troopers were making a traffic stop, 6abc reported. Philadelphia police say that the troopers were responded to a report of a man walking along the highway. 

MORE NEWS: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's corruption trial to start next week

Pennsylvania state police confirmed in a Tweet that three people were struck and killed at the scene. 


The bodies of the two state troopers were transported by motorcycle from the crash scene to the medical examiner's office just after 6 a.m., 6abc reported. 

The highway remained closed for eight hours on Monday morning, before reopening after 9 a.m. 

The investigation by state police is ongoing, though no further information has been released at this time. 

"Frances and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these two state troopers and the individual they were assisting," Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday. "This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line everyday, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities. Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting, and for the Pennsylvania State Police." 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

