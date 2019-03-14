More Culture:

March 14, 2019

Dating back to the 1950s, these photos show Philadelphia celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Images show how the city has celebrated over the past 50 years

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
St. Patrick's Day Historic Philadelphia
St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic Images Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

Bill Pawliczek, Harp Carvel, John Caulfield, Kathie Doyle, Frank Byrne and Kevin Cain, (from left to right) enjoy a bit of green beer at Cavanaugh's at 3122 Market St. in West Philadelphia, March 17, 1978.

Philadelphia has celebrated the Irish culture since the pre-Revolutionary War times, with the number of Irish immigrants growing in the city throughout the 1700s.

One of the largest public displays of celebration today is a parade that occurs on the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day each year in Center City. The parade dates back to in 1771, and was celebrated last Sunday, March 10, for the 249th year. It's the nation’s second-oldest and features more than 20,000 participants representing more than 200 groups.

Here are some photos that show Philadelphians celebrating throughout the past 50 years.

St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

The Irish Jig is performed by the junior drill team of St. Monica's Roman Catholic School, in the St. Patrick’s Day parade, March 12, 1972.


St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

Emmett's Place on Levick St. in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, March 17, 1976.


RELATED: Families invited to watch Irish dance performance at Please Touch Museum | Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia | Philly ranks as second-best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in U.S., survey says

St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia mounted police leading the St Patrick's Day parade near City Hall, April 10, 1954.


St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

Cardinal Dougherty High School students march in Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, March 17, 1973.


St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

100 new buses in service on Saint Patrick's day. Erin O'Grady stands between Vice President of Transportation Robert H. Dalgleish and Executive Vice President of Operations Albert G. Lyons to celebrate the occasion, March 15, 1963.


St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia - Historic ImagesTemple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice

Cardinal Dougherty High School students marched in New York's St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue. March 16, 1968.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more St. Patrick's Day Historic Philadelphia Philadelphia Parades History Celebrations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved