What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

The 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is almost here. The nation's largest horticultural event will be held outdoors for the second time in its history at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

This year's theme — "In Full Bloom" — is meant to promote good health, positive well-being and a passion for life "that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle," PHS said. The Flower Show celebrates the best in floral arranging and gardening, drawing crowds from all over the region each year.

Ahead of this month's week-long event, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society released additional information about what Flower Show attendees can expect when they step through the floral-filled entry garden at FDR Park.

After its inaugural year outdoors, PHS organizers made some upgrades to the Flower Show's layout and design in order to make things easier for attendees venturing outside to see the displays. Guests who arrive for this year's show will be greeted by added shade, water misters and hydration stations to help keep cool.

Here is what guests can expect at this year's Philadelphia Flower Show from June 11-19. The show is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Exhibitors

The 15-acre grounds will feature large, expansive floral displays and 40 major exhibitors. This year, the show is set to feature the largest amount of women designers in its history. Each designer will be providing their own interpretation of "how gardening and horticulture are the greatest forms of therapy."

The full list of Flower Show exhibitors is available on the PHS website. Featured exhibitors include Ann-Marie Powell, whose U.K.-based garden design focuses on sustainability, creating a haven for insects and animals.

FÊTE URBANE is a female and family-led floral design studio based in Pennington, Mercer County. The group focuses on event production in addition to floral design.



Wambui Ippolito is an East African horticulturalist and winner of the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup. Ippolito has been working in New York City since graduating from the New York Botanical Garden's School of Professional Horticulture.

Refugia Design is a Narberth-based ecological landscape design firm, best known for naturalistic green design. The group is the winner of the 2021 PHS Gardening for the Greater Good Award, based on its mission to restore ecosystem function to neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region and Jersey Shore.

Martha Schwartz is a Philadelphia native whose practice focuses on regeneration of natural sites and urban centers. Her organization works with city planners and leaders to utilize the landscape to achieve sustainability.

The Garden for the Greater Good is PHS's own showcase for the Philadelphia Flower Show. This year's exhibit will transport guests to plant life found within the region's woodlands and meadows, including native trees and plants.

Food & Drink

This year, the Flower Show will offer several new and reimagined dining experiences at locations throughout the show grounds.



• The Boathouse : The building with casual seating will include a full-service bar. Menu highlights include the goddess turkey BLT, Tuscan garden salad and Bavarian pretzels with trio dips.

• Food Bazaar : A full line-up of food and drink options, featuring a large variety of vendors serving American, Italian, Asian and Mediterranean fare in a casual, picturesque spot for attendees to take a break and relax from the show. Music from local bands and DJs curated by Snacktime will also play in the area.

• The Lakes : An elevated, seated dining experience at 300-seat pop-up restaurant. Menu items include fresh salads, sandwiches, and prix-fixe four-course meals. Reservations are not available, but guests can add their name to a digital queue when the restaurant is full.

• Happy Hour with Fine Wine & Good Spirits : From 4 to 8 p.m. on June 13-17, Fine Wines & Good Spirits will host a happy hour featuring complimentary alcohol tastings and live music. It is free to attend with a general admission ticket to the Flower Show.

The list of dining options for the Flower Show also includes a variety of vegan and vegetarian options for everyone to enjoy.

Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society The Food Bazaar at the Philadelphia Flower Show will feature 18 food vendors serving American, Italian, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine. There will be ample seating and a picturesque view of the show displays.

Shopping

More than 100 vendors will be featured at the Flower Show Marketplace, selling gardening products, plants, supplies, merchandise and other giftable items. They will be situated at the north section of the show grounds.

The PHS Flower Show gift shop is open daily throughout the show, selling PHS-branded merchandise and "In Full Bloom" themed colorful pottery, cookware, water tumblers and other sustainable items.

Tours and Special Events

The Flower Show has always held special events and tours throughout its run, and this year is no different. In addition to its regular line-up of festivities, PHS has added extra celebrations for its second year outdoors.

• Artisan Row: Each day for the duration of the Flower Show, guests can craft along with local artisans. Choose from floral crowns, candle making, dried floral arranging and botanical jewelry. Pay-as-you-go cocktails will be available at the bar and lounge. $20-$25 per craft. (June 10-19, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Butterflies Live!: An outdoor garden exhibit featuring hundreds of native butterflies, with ample photo opportunities. $5 add-on to regular admission ticket. (June 10-19, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Potting Parties: Gardening workshops hosted by designed Tu Bloom and sponsored by Subaru. Creations can be taken home afterward. $10 add-on to regular admission ticket. Times vary each day. (June 11-19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Early Morning Tours: Groups of 10-12 people can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Flower Show and each of the different gardens. Ticket holders are allowed to stay as long as they'd like after the tour. Photography tours are also available. $110 per person. (June 12-19, 8 to 10 a.m.)

• Flowers After Hours: After-hours party featuring dancing, food, drink and live music. $75 per person. (June 18, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.)

• Family Frolic: The last day of the Flower Show, which is also Father's Day, is designed for parents with children, and is free with admission. (June 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Live music will be provided daily and tickets for the Flower Show are still available. PHS previously provided a special first look at the Flower Show's design and layout.

June 11-19, 2022

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily | Ticket prices vary

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia PA 19145