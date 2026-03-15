PHS Pop Up Gardens reopen in Philly for spring

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s popular Pop Up Gardens are reopening for the season, bringing outdoor drinks, food and community events back to Manayunk and South Street.

Both gardens began a weather-dependent soft opening March 13, with an official grand opening planned for March 27. The outdoor spaces will remain open through late fall.

Each spring, the Pop Up Gardens turn vacant lots into lively outdoor hangouts filled with greenery, flowers and string lights. Visitors can grab food and drinks, meet friends after work and take part in a rotating lineup of workshops and events.

Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Guests can trade plants, pick up new houseplants and connect with fellow plant lovers during the free monthly Plant Swap series at the PHS Pop Up Gardens.

The gardens also give hundreds of plants from the Philadelphia Flower Show a second life. Many of the shrubs and flowers used in the show’s displays are relocated to the pop-ups after the event ends.

Both locations offer a wide range of food and drinks, including cocktails, frozen beverages, wine, craft beer and nonalcoholic options. The menus feature vegetarian, vegan and meat-based dishes, and dogs are welcome with water bowls and treats available.

The Manayunk location focuses on casual comfort food with shareable snacks like fried cauliflower, pretzel bites, nachos and loaded fries. Larger plates include fried shrimp baskets, fish and chips and chicken kabobs, along with handhelds like burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. The drink list includes cocktails such as the Manayunk Mule, Gritty Margarita and Red Wooder Ice.

South Street’s menu features a mix of global flavors and classic bar favorites. Highlights include sticky chai pretzel bites, Jamaican jerk wings and shareable dips like tofu ricotta with pita and white bean with garlic and rosemary oil. Visitors can also order grain bowls, salads and sandwiches alongside tropical frozen cocktails like Mango Crush and Passion Punch.

Programming runs throughout the season at both gardens. Monthly Rooted Workshops offer hands-on gardening activities inspired by the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show. Past sessions have included kokedama plant arrangements, pressed flower art and terrarium building.

The free monthly Plant Swap series also returns, giving visitors the chance to trade plants or pick up new ones, including houseplants and succulents.

Other events include live music nights, free jazz performances at the South Street garden twice a month and weekly karaoke in Manayunk. Visitors can also watch Phillies games and other sports on TV.

The Manayunk location will also debut a Sunday Garden Market featuring local vendors and brunch items.

The Pop Up Garden at Manayunk is located at 106 Jamestown Ave., just off Main Street, while the Pop Up Garden at South Street is at 1438 South St.

Starting March 27, both gardens are expected to operate on regular seasonal hours, though South Street may open earlier during the spring depending on the weather. Planned hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5-11 p.m. Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

Manayunk location:

106 Jamestown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19127

South Street location:

1438 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146



Planned hours are:

Monday through Wednesday: 5-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5-11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Noon-midnight

Sunday: Noon-9 p.m.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.