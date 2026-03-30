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March 30, 2026

Free plant swap at PHS South Street garden will let Philly plant lovers trade cuttings and gear

The April 7 event offers a one-for-one exchange, expert help and a chance to bring home something new.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Gardening
PHS Plant Swap Pop Up Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Guests can trade plants, pick up new houseplants and connect with fellow plant lovers during the free monthly Plant Swap series at the PHS Pop Up Gardens.

Plant parents looking to pick up something new without spending money can do it by trading at an upcoming plant swap at the PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will host the event on Tuesday, April 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. The swap is free to attend, though participants are encouraged to register in advance.

The setup is simple. Bring items from your own collection and exchange them for something new. Houseplants, cuttings, gardening tools, books and even homegrown vegetables are all eligible. Each item can be swapped one-for-one, so the number you bring is the number you can take home.

Plant experts and local groups will be on site to help identify plants, answer questions and share tips, making the event accessible for both beginners and more experienced collectors.

Attendees who register ahead of time will be entered into a giveaway for a plant that will be awarded at the start of the event. Organizers will also have reusable bags and containers available to help carry items home.

Plant Swap at South Street Pop Up Garden

Tuesday, April 7 from 6-7 p.m.
PHS Pop Up at South Street
1438 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Plants Gardening South Philly Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

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