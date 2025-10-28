More Health:

October 28, 2025

As pickleball has surged in popularity, so have eye injuries

Rec specs can help guard against retinal detachments, orbital fractures and other injuries caused by the sport.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Injuries
Pickleball Eye Injuries Sam Greene/The Enquirer; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and an increasing source of eye injuries, according to a new study.

If you're about to hit the pickleball court, you might want to grab some rec specs.

That's the suggestion of researchers who analyzed national emergency department data and found an "alarming" increase in pickleball-related eye injuries over the past several years.

MORE: ADHD fosters creativity due to a tendency to let the mind wander, study shows

Between 2005 and 2024, there were over 3,100 eye injuries, but more than 1,200 of those were in 2024 alone, according to the study published Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology. The injuries can be severe and include retinal detachments, orbital fractures and blood collecting in the eye.

Eye injuries related to the sport increased to about 405 a year between 2021 and 2024, compared to about 200 a year between 2014 and 2021, the researchers found. More than 40% of the injuries resulted from direct hits from pickleballs. The rest were from direct hits from paddles and from falls.

About 20 million people played pickleball in the United States last year, with casual players who play less than eight times a year flocking to the sport. Pickleball may be appealing to inexperienced, less physically fit and older players, because it is low-impact and has rules that are easy to follow, the researchers said.

"We've seen a lot more players who are not familiar with the sport entering the court, and that creates a lot of opportunity for injury," Dr. Jonathan C. Tsui, the study's senior author and a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told the New York Times.

The vast majority of the eye injuries – 70% – were in people 50 and older.

The researchers called on USA Pickleball, the association that oversees the sport, to adopt guidelines for eye protection to help prevent further injuries. USA Pickleball currently does not require eye protection. 

Health care costs due to pickleball injuries ranged from $250 million to $500 million, according to studies cited by the researchers.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Injuries Philadelphia Fitness Pickleball Eyes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Festivals

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Entertainment

Monster Jam returns to Lincoln Financial Field in April

Monster Jam Avenger Truck

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved