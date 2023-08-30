Before Pink's concerts in South Philly, Xfinity Live! to host tailgates with themed drinks and plenty of glitter

Pink fans can "get the party started" before each of the singer's Philadelphia shows at pre-concert tailgates hosted by Xfinity Live!

The 21-and-older parties, dubbed "P!NKapalooza" take place from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19. They coincide with Pink's homecoming shows at Citizens Bank Park.

MORE: Bruce Springsteen reschedules Philly concerts at Citizens Bank Park for next summer

The tailgates will include a photo booth, costume contests and, for $20, Pink-themed cocktails like the "What About Us" Rum Runner and the "Raise Your Glass" Blue Hawaiian. Brittany Lynn of Philly Drag Mafia will appear as a special guest and, of course, Xfinity Live! will be playing Pink's music.

Body glitter can be purchased at the tailgates, ensuring there will be "Glitter in the Air" at the concerts.

Tickets to P!NKapalooza on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 cost $50. They include a voucher for an alcoholic drink and access to a buffet, soft drinks and water – so concertgoers can avoid concession lines inside Citizens Bank Park.

P!NKapalooza is the latest Xfinity Live! pre-concert event this summer, following the "Taygate" Taylor Swift-themed parties and a "Beygate" Beyonce pre-show event.

Pink released her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," in February and is taking her Summer Carnival tour across the U.S. Tickets are still available to her Philly concerts.

4-8 p.m. | $50Xfinity Live!1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148