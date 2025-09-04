Pirate Festival brings music, games and history to Marcus Hook on Sept. 20

September 04, 2025
The 17th annual Marcus Hook Pirate Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Market Square Memorial Park in Marcus Hook.
The festival includes a pirate encampment with period tents and historical demonstrations, including displays of wares, firearms, cannons and beer making. Families can enjoy live pirate music, food vendors, games, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, local crafters and a beer garden.
Organized by the Marcus Hook Preservation Society, the event raises money to restore the Plank House — a rare plank-log home that local lore says once belonged to “Margaret,” the mistress of pirate Blackbeard.
Admission is free for all visitors. Learn more here.
Saturday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Market Square Memorial Park
4 E Delaware St.
Marcus Hook, PA 19061
Free admission