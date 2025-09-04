More Events:

September 04, 2025

Pirate Festival brings music, games and history to Marcus Hook on Sept. 20

Family-friendly event features live entertainment, kids’ activities and a nod to the town’s pirate past

The Marcus Hook Pirate Festival

The 17th annual Marcus Hook Pirate Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Market Square Memorial Park in Marcus Hook.

The festival includes a pirate encampment with period tents and historical demonstrations, including displays of wares, firearms, cannons and beer making. Families can enjoy live pirate music, food vendors, games, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, local crafters and a beer garden.

Organized by the Marcus Hook Preservation Society, the event raises money to restore the Plank House — a rare plank-log home that local lore says once belonged to “Margaret,” the mistress of pirate Blackbeard.

Admission is free for all visitors. Learn more here.

Marcus Hook Pirate Festival

Saturday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Market Square Memorial Park
4 E Delaware St.
Marcus Hook, PA 19061
Free admission

