The Common offering small pizza with Yards beer for $10

Pizza and beer. It's a tried-and-true combo.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, The Common in University City is offering a deal on the beloved pair that's too good to pass up.

For $10, you'll get one small pizza and one beer from Philly's Yards Brewing Co.

The pizza party will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable or by calling (215) 310-9828.

As for which pies are paired with which brews, check out the list below to start planning your meal.



Beer: Chocolate Love Stout (6.9% ABV)

Pizza: Birchrun Hills blue, parmigiana, caramelized balsamic vinegar, smoked chicken Beer: Loyal Lager (5% ABV)

Pizza: Cheese, tomato, mozzarella, basil Beer: Golden Hop (6% ABV)

Pizza: Vegetables, eggplant, scallion, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, parmigiana Beer: Philadelphia Pale Ale (4.6% ABV)

Pizza: Mushroom, mozzarella, tomato, oregano, parmigiana

Yards Brewery and Pizza Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 6

5-10 p.m. | $10 deal

The Common

3601 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



