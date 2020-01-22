More Events:

January 22, 2020

The Common offering small pizza with Yards beer for $10

The deal will be available for one night this February

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
beer and pizza deal at The Common Photo by Peter Bravo de los Rios/on Unsplash

Stop by The Common in University City on Feb. 6 and enjoy a small pizza with a Yards beer for a total of $10.

Pizza and beer. It's a tried-and-true combo.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, The Common in University City is offering a deal on the beloved pair that's too good to pass up.

For $10, you'll get one small pizza and one beer from Philly's Yards Brewing Co.

The pizza party will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable or by calling (215) 310-9828.

As for which pies are paired with which brews, check out the list below to start planning your meal.

Beer: Chocolate Love Stout (6.9% ABV)
Pizza: Birchrun Hills blue, parmigiana, caramelized balsamic vinegar, smoked chicken

Beer: Loyal Lager (5% ABV)
Pizza: Cheese, tomato, mozzarella, basil

Beer: Golden Hop (6% ABV)
Pizza: Vegetables, eggplant, scallion, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, parmigiana

Beer: Philadelphia Pale Ale (4.6% ABV) 
Pizza: Mushroom, mozzarella, tomato, oregano, parmigiana

Yards Brewery and Pizza Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 6
5-10 p.m. | $10 deal
The Common
3601 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

