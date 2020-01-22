The Common offering small pizza with Yards beer for $10

January 22, 2020
Pizza and beer. It's a tried-and-true combo.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, The Common in University City is offering a deal on the beloved pair that's too good to pass up.
For $10, you'll get one small pizza and one beer from Philly's Yards Brewing Co.
The pizza party will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable or by calling (215) 310-9828.
As for which pies are paired with which brews, check out the list below to start planning your meal.
Beer: Chocolate Love Stout (6.9% ABV)
Pizza: Birchrun Hills blue, parmigiana, caramelized balsamic vinegar, smoked chicken
Beer: Loyal Lager (5% ABV)
Pizza: Cheese, tomato, mozzarella, basil
Beer: Golden Hop (6% ABV)
Pizza: Vegetables, eggplant, scallion, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, parmigiana
Beer: Philadelphia Pale Ale (4.6% ABV)
Pizza: Mushroom, mozzarella, tomato, oregano, parmigiana
Thursday, Feb. 6
5-10 p.m. | $10 deal
The Common
3601 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
