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May 09, 2026

Glen Foerd will host its annual plant and seed swap May 16

The free event will bring a community of plant enthusiasts together to exchange greenery at the historic estate.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Community
Glen Foerd Plant Swap Photo Credit/Ava DiCicco

Attendees will exchange plants and gardening supplies during a past plant and seed swap at Glen Foerd.

Glen Foerd will host its annual Plant and Seed Swap on Saturday, May 16, inviting the public to trade plants, seeds and gardening supplies at the historic Delaware River estate.

The free event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the grounds behind the mansion and is open to all ages. The swap will be held outdoors, but will move inside the Main House in case of rain. registration details are available on Glen Foerd’s website.

Attendees can bring healthy indoor or outdoor plants, seedlings, cuttings, seed packets and gently used gardening tools to exchange. Items should be labeled and free of pests or disease, and participants are encouraged to bring what they can and take what they need.

Admission is free, though optional $5 and $10 donation tickets are available to support Glen Foerd’s environmental programs.

Glen Foerd, an 18-acre public park in Northeast Philadelphia, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mansion is open for free public tours Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with access to multiple floors and rotating artist installations.

Registration details are available on Glen Foerd’s website.

Annual Plant and Seed Swap

Saturday, May 16 | 10-11:30 a.m.
Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA, 19114
Free to attend with registration (donations accepted)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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