October 21, 2024

Multi-car crash on Platt Bridge kills 1 person, injures 2 others

The span near the Philadelphia International Airport was closed for several hours early Monday morning.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Platt Bridge Crash Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

One person died in a multi-crash on the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge early Monday morning. The bridge, shown above in a file photo, was closed for several hours.

A multi-car crash on the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge in South Philadelphia left one person dead and closed the span for several hours Monday morning.

The driver of a BMW X4 heading eastbound on the bridge lost control of his car just after 2 a.m. and flipped into the westbound lanes, colliding with a Toyota Camry, 6ABC reported. The BMW then crashed into the front of a Nissan Murano. 

MORE7 injured, 1 critically after mass shooting in North Philly

The man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC10 reported. The BMW driver, 49, was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said. The Nissan driver, 31, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The Platt Bridge, which crosses the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia International Airport, reopened to traffic at 7:30 a.m. The 26th Street off-gramp at Penrose Avenue also was closed for several hours. 

While the bridge was closed, the Philadelphia International Airport advised drivers to use alternate routes for access. 

