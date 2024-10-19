7 injured, 1 critically after mass shooting in North Philly

A male opened fire at a gathering in North Philly near Fotteral Square early Saturday morning, resulting in seven people being shot and injured, with one of them in critical condition.

Police responded to an "Instagram party" formed on the 1100 block of Cumberland Street at 3:25 a.m. They say that two males were in a dispute while people began to leave. One of the males returned to the block and began opening fire on the crowd, injuring several partygoers.

Authorities secured the scene, but no arrests were made. Over 50 shots were fired, with police recovering a weapon along with .45 caliber, .40 caliber and 9mm shell casings at the scene. The offender was wearing all black, according to police.

All wounded were transported to Temple University Hospital. A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest is listed in critical condition.

Those injured include a 22-year-old man shot in the back, a 20-year-old man shot in the right arm and right hand, a 21-year-old woman shot in the left thigh, a 25-year-old man shot in the right arm, a 30-year-old woman shot in the left arm and a 23-year-old woman shot in the back. All six are labeled in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police says that anyone with information about the mass shooting can contact the Shooting Investigation Group at (215) 686-8270 or leave anonymous tips through phone call or text through (215) 686-8477.