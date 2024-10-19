More News:

October 19, 2024

7 injured, 1 critically after mass shooting in North Philly

Police say that a dispute between two males at an 'Instagram party' led to one of them firing over 50 shots on the crowd.

North Philly mass shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A mass shooting at an 'Instagram party' on the 1100 block of Cumberland Street Saturday morning injured 7 people, one of who is in critical condition. Police did not make any arrests but recovered a weapon and three different types of shell casings.

A male opened fire at a gathering in North Philly near Fotteral Square early Saturday morning, resulting in seven people being shot and injured, with one of them in critical condition.

Police responded to an "Instagram party" formed on the 1100 block of Cumberland Street at 3:25 a.m. They say that two males were in a dispute while people began to leave. One of the males returned to the block and began opening fire on the crowd, injuring several partygoers.

MORE: House fire in Chester County leaves 1 person dead

Authorities secured the scene, but no arrests were made. Over 50 shots were fired, with police recovering a weapon along with .45 caliber, .40 caliber and 9mm shell casings at the scene. The offender was wearing all black, according to police.

All wounded were transported to Temple University Hospital. A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest is listed in critical condition. 

Those injured include a 22-year-old man shot in the back, a 20-year-old man shot in the right arm and right hand, a 21-year-old woman shot in the left thigh, a 25-year-old man shot in the right arm, a 30-year-old woman shot in the left arm and a 23-year-old woman shot in the back. All six are labeled in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police says that anyone with information about the mass shooting can contact the Shooting Investigation Group at (215) 686-8270 or leave anonymous tips through phone call or text through (215) 686-8477.

