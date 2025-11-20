Plymouth Meeting Mall in the works to be sold to developer who wants to build residential units, athletic fields

The Plymouth Meeting Mall is in the works to being sold, and the the prospective new owner reportedly says he plans to convert the site into a mixed-use development with residential units, athletic fields and a community center.

The Montgomery County site's current owner, PREIT, confirmed the pending sale to LA Partners, formerly Lubert Adler, through an emailed statement from its CEO, Jared Chupaila, who said the deal will "enable the property to evolve in ways that best serve the community." The deal was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal on Thursday.

"We believe LA Partners is uniquely positioned to build on the multipurpose hub we have laid the groundwork for, which has long served as a central part of Plymouth Township and the surrounding communities," Chupaila said.

LA Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

Dean Adler, executive chairman with the development firm, shared with the Philadelphia Business Journal that the company plans to invest more than $100 million to repurpose the mall and the deal is expected to close in late January.

If the deal goes through, construction is expected to begin in 2027 and an opening date is slated for 2028, according to 6ABC.

A separate portion of the mall's campus is in the process of being converted from an office building into an apartment complex with 149 units by West Conshohocken-based developer Keystone.

LA Partners owns a number of properties in Philadelphia that have been converted to residential, office and retail centers, including the 500,000 square foot Battery apartments along the Delaware River in Fishtown, and the 885,000 square foot Bellevue building in Center City.

PREIT, exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2024 and has spent the past year rearranging its portfolio, including finalizing a $34.25 million sale of the Exton Square Mall in March to Abrams Realty. The proposal to redevelop the site into a similar mixed-use hub has been stalled by West Whiteland Township, and Abrams Realty intends to file a lawsuit over the rejections from the board of supervisors.