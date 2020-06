Podcast: 25 Eagles over-unders for the 2020 season

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I took a look at 25 Eagles over-unders on the season, gave our predictions, and reasoning for optimism or pessimism.

Here's what we predicted, with our reasonings on the podcast:

Number of signings between now and the first day of training camp: 1.5. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under.

Carson Wentz: 31.5 TD passes. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under. Carson Wentz: 22.5 INTs plus fumbles. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. Jalen Hurts non-QB snaps: 9.5. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under. Miles Sanders: 1099 rushing yards. Brandon: under. Jimmy: over. Miles Sanders: 1699 yards from scrimmage. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over Alshon Jeffery: 0.5 snaps played. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. DeSean Jackson: 11.5 starts. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. Jalen Reagor: 699 receiving yards. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under. Jalen Reagor: 4.5 receptions of 40+ yards. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 399 receiving yards. Brandon: under. Jimmy: over. Who has more receiving yards? John Hightower or Quez Watkins? Brandon: Hightower. Jimmy: Hightower. Zach Ertz: 999 receiving yards. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over. Dallas Goedert: 699 receiving yards. Brandon: under. Jimmy: over. Derek Barnett: 8.5 sacks. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over. Brandon Graham: 8.5 sacks. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. Fletcher Cox: 7 sacks. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under. Malik Jackson: 40% of the snaps. Brandon: over. Jimmy: under. T.J. Edwards: 50% of the snaps. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over. Darius Slay: 3.5 INTs. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under. Avonte Maddox: 2.5 INTs. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over. Jake Elliott: 4.5 missed field goals. Brandon: under. Jimmy: over. Combined snaps for the following 7 guys: Jordan Matthews, Timmy Jernigan, Mack Hollins, Nelson Agholor, Nigel Bradham, Ronald Darby, Josh McCown: 0.5. Brandon: over. Jimmy: over. Eagles point differential: +55.5. Brandon: under. Jimmy: over. Eagles wins: 9.5. Brandon: under. Jimmy: under.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader