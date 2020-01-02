Podcast: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson continue to be awesome

January 02, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs for the third straight season after running the table through the quarter pole of the season, and they will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round.
Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' win over the Giants and previewed Eagles-Seahakws in BGN Radio episode No. 100. Here's what we discussed:
• Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson continue to be awesome.
• Eagles injury/roster news:
• How much credit does Howie Roseman get for the turnaround?
• A look around at the NFC East coaching/GM situations, and their computer folks.
Eagles-Seahawks rematch
• Notable changes since last game:
• Doug’s record against teams they have played twice in one season vs. Pete Carroll’s record against teams they have played twice in one season.
• Eagles offense inexplicably putting up great production with skeleton crew — Can they keep it up against a Seahawks defense that shut them down last time?
• Can the Eagles beat Russell Wilson for the first time ever?
• Timmy Jernigan and the defensive line in general on the rise?
• Our picks:
• Any New Year resolutions?
