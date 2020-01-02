More Sports:

January 02, 2020

Podcast: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson continue to be awesome

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010120DougPedersonCarsonWentz Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Carson and Doug

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs for the third straight season after running the table through the quarter pole of the season, and they will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round.

Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' win over the Giants and previewed Eagles-Seahakws in BGN Radio episode No. 100. Here's what we discussed:

• Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson continue to be awesome.

• Eagles injury/roster news: 

  1. Brandon Brooks and Daeshon Hall head to IR.
  2. Elijah Holyfield signs, and Shelton Gibson is back 
  3. Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz have a chance to play? 
  4. Miles Sanders good to go?

• How much credit does Howie Roseman get for the turnaround?

• A look around at the NFC East coaching/GM situations, and their computer folks.

Eagles-Seahawks rematch

• Notable changes since last game: 

  1. Eagles WR and RB situations are different.
  2. Andre Dillard won't be starting. 
  3. Seahawks have some new injuries too, with no Duane Brown and their RB changes.
  4. Jadeveon Clowney (maybe) set to play this time?

• Doug’s record against teams they have played twice in one season vs. Pete Carroll’s record against teams they have played twice in one season.

• Eagles offense inexplicably putting up great production with skeleton crew — Can they keep it up against a Seahawks defense that shut them down last time?

• Can the Eagles beat Russell Wilson for the first time ever? 

  1. Seattle left some plays on the field last game. 
  2. Eagles had 5 turnovers.

• Timmy Jernigan and the defensive line in general on the rise?

• Our picks:

  1. Bills at Texans (-2.5)
  2. Titans at Pats (-5)
  3. Vikings at Saints (-8)
  4. Seahawks (-2) at Eagles

• Any New Year resolutions?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch when Philly has the ball
010220CarsonWentz

Mummers

2020 Mummers Parade: Photos of the 120th edition of Philadelphia New Year's Day tradition
2020 mummers parade 001

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Phillies

MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson sweepstakes could determine NL East favorite
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies-free-agency_010220

Animals

Dog missing from Philadelphia shelter found in New Jersey
ACCT Philly max dog

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved