Podcast: NBA players dropping out, Malcolm Jenkins, and risks of restarting sports

With COVID-19 cases exploding in Florida and players deciding they'd rather stay home than play, we're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast. Could any Sixers players decide to stay home? Will other sports leagues get off of the ground? Let's discuss.

A brief rundown of the show:

Notable drop-outs for the NBA's restart Speculating on which Sixers players might consider staying home Malcolm Jenkins' comments on difference between NBA vs. NFL restart Wearing a damn mask

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify