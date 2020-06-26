More Sports:

June 26, 2020

Podcast: NBA players dropping out, Malcolm Jenkins, and risks of restarting sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Avery-Bradley-NBA-062720 Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Avery Bradley is one of the NBA players known to be sitting out the league's re-start.

With COVID-19 cases exploding in Florida and players deciding they'd rather stay home than play, we're back with another episode of  The New Slant podcast. Could any Sixers players decide to stay home? Will other sports leagues get off of the ground? Let's discuss.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Notable drop-outs for the NBA's restart
  2. Speculating on which Sixers players might consider staying home
  3. Malcolm Jenkins' comments on difference between NBA vs. NFL restart 
  4. Wearing a damn mask

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia COVID-19 Malcolm Jenkins Joel Embiid Ben Simmons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Protests

Philly officials apologize for 'unjustifiable' use of tear gas during I-676 protest
Outlaw tear gas

Women's Health

One-third of women say COVID-19 has changed their plans to have children
Pregnancy Guttmacher COVID-19

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Social Media

Philly chef's DIY cooking instructions proving a hit on TikTok
searabol korean tiktok videos

Food & Drink

Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden
Spring Arts Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved