Podcast: Preliminary grades for the Eagles' free agency period

The Philadelphia Eagles had a semi-busy weekend, filling in their roster with potential role players, while saying goodbye to a former first-round pick. Here's what we discussed in BGN Radio episode No. 112.

• (2:47): Nelson Agholor is no longer an Eagle.



• (6:15): Can Greg Ward step in full-time to that slot receiver role?



• (11:18): They added Jatavis Brown, an undersized but athletic linebacker. And we touch on T.J. Edwards a little.



• (17:45): They also added Will Parks, a versatile depth piece for the secondary.



• (24:50): Rasul Douglas is reportedly on the trade block.



• (32:30): Malcolm Jenkins says that he never wanted to leave.



• (37:45): Preliminary grades for the Eagles' free agency period.

• (47:30): A look at the Cowboys' free agency so far.



Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.



