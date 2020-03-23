More Sports:

March 23, 2020

Podcast: Preliminary grades for the Eagles' free agency period

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032320DariusSlay Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles had a semi-busy weekend, filling in their roster with potential role players, while saying goodbye to a former first-round pick. Here's what we discussed in BGN Radio episode No. 112.

• (2:47): Nelson Agholor is no longer an Eagle.

• (6:15): Can Greg Ward step in full-time to that slot receiver role?

• (11:18): They added Jatavis Brown, an undersized but athletic linebacker. And we touch on T.J. Edwards a little.

• (17:45): They also added Will Parks, a versatile depth piece for the secondary.

• (24:50): Rasul Douglas is reportedly on the trade block.

• (32:30): Malcolm Jenkins says that he never wanted to leave.

• (37:45): Preliminary grades for the Eagles' free agency period.

• (47:30): A look at the Cowboys' free agency so far.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles trying to trade CB Rasul Douglas
032220RasulDouglas

Government

Philadelphia issues stay-at-home order to go into effect Monday morning for city residents
Philadelphia stay at home order coronavirus

Prevention

How to stop touching your face to minimize spread of coronavirus and other germs
032220 coronavirus touch face.jpg

Eagles

A peek ahead to the Eagles' 2021 free agents
032120NateGerry

TV

What's streaming on Netflix and Hulu in April: 'Parasite,' 'Community' and Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'
Hulu Netflix streaming April

Entertainment

Hallmark Channel schedules Christmas movie marathon for those self-quarantining
Christmas movie marathon in March on Hallmark Channel

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved