September 29, 2022

Podcast: Recapping the Eagles' beatdown of Carson Wentz, and a look ahead to Doug Pederson and the Jaguars

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Commanders-Jordan-Davis-Carson-Wentz-Week-3-2022-NFL Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz tries to throw with Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis pressuring during the first quarter of Sunday's game in Landover, Md.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I praised Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles for their destruction of Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders, and we took a look ahead to their Week 4 matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Listen below (BGN Radio #277). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

