October 05, 2022

Podcast: Recapping the Eagles' tough win over the Jaguars

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Miles Sanders

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 win over Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's lots of praise for a team that's 4-0, but as true Philadelphians (or surrounding area or whatever) we also tried to find some nits to pick as well.

Listen below (BGN Radio #278). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

