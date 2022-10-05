Podcast: Recapping the Eagles' tough win over the Jaguars

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 win over Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's lots of praise for a team that's 4-0, but as true Philadelphians (or surrounding area or whatever) we also tried to find some nits to pick as well.

