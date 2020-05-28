More Sports:

May 28, 2020

Podcast: Should NBA change playoff format for abbreviated season?

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
24_Joel_Embiid_76ers_Sixers_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/Kate Frese

Joel Embiid goes for a layup during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 23, 2019. (Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

As the NBA inches closer to a formal return, adjustments continue to be considered in order to finish the 2019-20 season. Are 1-16 seeding or a group stage format really on the table for the NBA, and would the Sixers benefit from those changes? We tackle those questions and more in a new episode of The New Slant podcast.

Spoiler alert: I'm in favor of sticking closer to tradition (both short-term and long-term), while Shamus is a heathen who is down with shaking up the system. But you'll have to listen to this week's episode to see where we fall on the issue.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Abandoning conferences for a 1-16 straight seeding tournament
  2. How the Sixers would benefit or suffer from changes to playoff format
  3. The value of conference rivalries and how they compare to rivalries in other sports
  4. Adopting a group stage a la the World Cup or Champions League for the first round
  5. The inevitability of the Sixers ending up in the "Group of Death" 

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelpha Playoffs Rivalry Joel Embiid Boston Celtics

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles make offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman, still interested in LeSean McCoy
Devonta-Freeman_052820_usat

Restaurants

Outdoor dining permitted at restaurants in Philly, suburbs beginning June 5 with plenty of restrictions
Outdoor dining Pennsylvania

Illness

New Jersey reaches COVID-19 testing goal outlined in reopening plan
New Jersey COVID-19 testing

Sponsored

John McMullen: Miles Sanders for MVP? In-person NFL minicamps next month?
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Television

Thinking of binging Community? Try these three episodes first
Community TV show

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved