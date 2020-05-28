Podcast: Should NBA change playoff format for abbreviated season?

As the NBA inches closer to a formal return, adjustments continue to be considered in order to finish the 2019-20 season. Are 1-16 seeding or a group stage format really on the table for the NBA, and would the Sixers benefit from those changes? We tackle those questions and more in a new episode of The New Slant podcast.

Spoiler alert: I'm in favor of sticking closer to tradition (both short-term and long-term), while Shamus is a heathen who is down with shaking up the system. But you'll have to listen to this week's episode to see where we fall on the issue.

A brief rundown of the show:

Abandoning conferences for a 1-16 straight seeding tournament How the Sixers would benefit or suffer from changes to playoff format The value of conference rivalries and how they compare to rivalries in other sports Adopting a group stage a la the World Cup or Champions League for the first round The inevitability of the Sixers ending up in the "Group of Death"

