August 01, 2019

19-year-old girl arrested for allegedly abusing elderly woman at Chester County senior facility, posting it on social media

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
A 19-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing an elderly woman and then posting the incident on social media, police said.

Shyaire Selon Romeo, of Wilmington, Delaware, posted a video on July 19 that allegedly shows her verbally and physically attacking an elderly woman inside a senior living facility. Video obtained by 6ABC shows Romeo, who was previously employed at the facility, calling the woman "ugly as sh*t" and yelling "shut up" before repeatedly swatting and hitting her.

Police in Delaware alerted the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department of the videos. After a two-week investigation, police determined it had been recorded inside a facility in East Goshen Township in Chester County. 

The woman no longer resides in the facility and Romeo is no longer employed there, police said. 

Romeo was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

